MORBID ANGEL Forced To Cancel Summer Festival Performances

World Management and Florida-based death metal legends, Morbid Angel, have announced that "due to unfortunate and last minute unforeseen problems with a passport for one of the band members", their summer festival dates scheduled for late July and August will have to be cancelled.

“In well over 30 years we have never had an incident like this, nor have we ever cancelled shows in our past. We have been advised by the US State Department / Passport Agency that a new passport will not be forthcoming in time for any of the upcoming festivals. Morbid Angel are extremely unhappy about this loss of shows and want to apologize to all the fans, promoters, and vendors in Europe! We are working to have this issue remedied for the future and are looking forward to coming back to Europe and playing for all of our fans in November!”

On September 8th, Earache Records will release a Full Dynamic Range vinyl reissue of Morbid Angel’s third album, Covenant (1993). A trailer video can be seen below.

Made with the full support of the band, Covenant has been specially remastered from the original tapes in Full Dynamic Range (FDR) audio, allowing the music's nuances to shine through and giving the album a more ferocious, immersive and dynamic sound than ever before. Order at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Rapture”

“Pain Divine”

“World Of Shit (The Promised Land)”

“Vengeance Is Mine”

“Lion's Den”

“Blood On My Hands”

“Angel Of Disease”

“Sworn To The Black”

“Nar Mattaru”

“God Of Emptiness”