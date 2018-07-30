Moribund Records Announces Official Release Date For WAXEN - Terror Decree

On August 29th, Waxen returns with their fourth album, Terror Decree, available via Moribund Records. Terror Decree is an album that's as dark and grim as anything by Watain or Leviathan, without compromising Toby Knapp's signature guitar mastery. Waxen sets a new standard for both extreme and black metal.



This release features Toby Knapp's Affliktor - Blade From The West MCD as bonus material. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Denier"

"Wir Kampfen"

"Terror Decree"

"Ionized"

"Arc Of Abomination"

"I Pass Away"

"Tyrant Of Armageddon"

"Conflagration Elite"

Bonus Tracks: Affliktor - Blade From The West MCD

"Enter 731"

"To See The Light"

"Blade From The West"

"Fortress Of Zhongma"