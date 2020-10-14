MÖRK GRYNING – Four Albums To Be Reissued On Vinyl, CD
October 14, 2020, an hour ago
Legendary Swedish black metal formation Mörk Gryning will be reissuing four of their previous full-length albums in vinyl and digipak formats, including their seminal debut record. The following records will be available:
Tusen år har gått… (1995) - Out on November 27:
Return Fire (1997) – Out on November 27:
Maelstrom Chaos (2001) – Out on December 11:
Pieces Of Primal Expressionism (2003) – Out on December 11:
Preorder here.
Moreover, Mörk Gryning will be releasing, Hinsides Vrede, their first new full-length since 2005. The album is due on October 23 via Season of Mist, making it their debut to the label.
Preorder the album here.
Tracklisting:
"The Depths Of Chinnereth"
"Fältherren"
"Existence In A Dream"
"Infernal"
"A Glimpse Of The Sky"
"Hinsides"
"The Night"
"Sleeping In The Embers"
"For Those Departed"
"Without Crown"
"Black Spirit"
"On The Elysian Fields"
"A Glimpse Of The Sky":
"Fältherren" video:
Lineup:
Draakh Kimera - Lead Vocals, Guitar, Drums
Goth Gorgon - Bass, Guitar, Backing Vocals
Avathar - Lead Guitar
Recording lineup:
Draakh Kimera: Lead & Backing Vocals, Guitars, Drums, Keyboards
Goth Gorgon: Bass, Lead Guitar, Backing vocals, Lead vocals on “Black Spirit”, Keyboards
Avathar: Lead Guitar
C-G: Drums on “Fältherren” & “Black Spirit”
Aeon: Backing Vocals, Piano on “For Those Departed” & “On The Elysian Fields”
Guest musicians:
Laura Ute: Vocals on “Black Spirit”
Live members:
C-G - Drums
Aeon - Keyboards
(Photo - Peter Wendin)