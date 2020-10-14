MÖRK GRYNING – Four Albums To Be Reissued On Vinyl, CD

Legendary Swedish black metal formation Mörk Gryning will be reissuing four of their previous full-length albums in vinyl and digipak formats, including their seminal debut record. The following records will be available:

Tusen år har gått… (1995) - Out on November 27:

Return Fire (1997) – Out on November 27:

Maelstrom Chaos (2001) – Out on December 11:

Pieces Of Primal Expressionism (2003) – Out on December 11:

Preorder here.

Moreover, Mörk Gryning will be releasing, Hinsides Vrede, their first new full-length since 2005. The album is due on October 23 via Season of Mist, making it their debut to the label.

Preorder the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Depths Of Chinnereth"

"Fältherren"

"Existence In A Dream"

"Infernal"

"A Glimpse Of The Sky"

"Hinsides"

"The Night"

"Sleeping In The Embers"

"For Those Departed"

"Without Crown"

"Black Spirit"

"On The Elysian Fields"

"A Glimpse Of The Sky":

"Fältherren" video:

Lineup:

Draakh Kimera - Lead Vocals, Guitar, Drums

Goth Gorgon - Bass, Guitar, Backing Vocals

Avathar - Lead Guitar

Recording lineup:

Draakh Kimera: Lead & Backing Vocals, Guitars, Drums, Keyboards

Goth Gorgon: Bass, Lead Guitar, Backing vocals, Lead vocals on “Black Spirit”, Keyboards

Avathar: Lead Guitar

C-G: Drums on “Fältherren” & “Black Spirit”

Aeon: Backing Vocals, Piano on “For Those Departed” & “On The Elysian Fields”

Guest musicians:

Laura Ute: Vocals on “Black Spirit”

Live members:

C-G - Drums

Aeon - Keyboards

(Photo - Peter Wendin)