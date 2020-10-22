MÖRK GRYNING - Hinsides Vrede Album Streaming In Full

Legendary Swedish black metal formation, Mörk Gryning, will release their new album, Hinsides Vrede, via Season Of Mist on Friday (October 23), making it the band's debut to the label. The band are streaming the album in full ahead of the official release.

"We are proud to finally present our new album Hinsides Vrede in its entirety to you," comments founding member Goth Gorgon. "It's forged by the elements of our past which have matured during our 15 years break. It's an opus of rage and fury of the world beyond."

Listen below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Depths Of Chinnereth"

"Fältherren"

"Existence In A Dream"

"Infernal"

"A Glimpse Of The Sky"

"Hinsides"

"The Night"

"Sleeping In The Embers"

"For Those Departed"

"Without Crown"

"Black Spirit"

"On The Elysian Fields"

Album stream:

"Infernal" visualizer:

"Fältherren" video:

Mörk Gryning will be reissuing four of their previous full-length albums in vinyl and digipak formats, including their seminal debut record. The following records will be available:

Tusen år har gått… (1995) - Out on November 27:

Return Fire (1997) – Out on November 27:

Maelstrom Chaos (2001) – Out on December 11:

Pieces Of Primal Expressionism (2003) – Out on December 11:

Pre-order here.

(Photo - Peter Wendin)