MÖRK GRYNING Reveal More Details For Upcoming Hinsides Vrede Album; Video Released For "Fältherren" Single

Legendary Swedish black metal formation, Mörk Gryning, will release their new album, Hinsides Vrede, via Season Of Mist on October 23, making it the band's debut to the label. Pre-order the album here.

The band has released the first single, "Fältherren", along with a music video. The clip, which was created by Guilherme Henriques, can be seen below.

Founding member Goth Gorgon comments: "'Fältherren' is for me the essence of what Mörk Gryning is. Dark and brutal yet melodic and dynamic. Lyrically it's based on 'The Field Marshal,' a song included in Modest Mussorgsky's song cycle 'Songs and dances of death.' A part of the (translated from Russian) original lyric should suffice to explain its meaning:

"'Then, illuminated by moonlight, on her battle horse, shining with the whiteness of her bones, appeared Death; and in the silence, taking in moans and prayers, full of proud satisfaction, like a field marshal she circled around the place of battle.'"

Tracklisting:

"The Depths Of Chinnereth"

"Fältherren"

"Existence In A Dream"

"Infernal"

"A Glimpse Of The Sky"

"Hinsides"

"The Night"

"Sleeping In The Embers"

"For Those Departed"

"Without Crown"

"Black Spirit"

"On The Elysian Fields"

"Fältherren" video:

Lineup:

Draakh Kimera - Lead Vocals, Guitar, Drums

Goth Gorgon - Bass, Guitar, Backing Vocals

Avathar - Lead Guitar

Recording lineup:

Draakh Kimera: Lead & Backing Vocals, Guitars, Drums, Keyboards

Goth Gorgon: Bass, Lead Guitar, Backing vocals, Lead vocals on “Black Spirit”, Keyboards

Avathar: Lead Guitar

C-G: Drums on “Fältherren” & “Black Spirit”

Aeon: Backing Vocals, Piano on “For Those Departed” & “On The Elysian Fields”

Guest musicians:

Laura Ute: Vocals on “Black Spirit”

Live members:

C-G - Drums

Aeon - Keyboards

(Photo - Peter Wendin)