MÖRK GRYNING Shares New Song "Infernal"; Visualizer

Legendary Swedish black metal formation, Mörk Gryning, will release their new album, Hinsides Vrede, via Season Of Mist on October 23, making it the band's debut to the label. A visualizer for "Infernal", the latest single from the upcoming album, can be found below.

Draakh Kimera comments: "Behold this last single before the album release. 'Infernal' is pure evil and anti-religion. This is very much old school MG but in a 2.0 version."

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Depths Of Chinnereth"

"Fältherren"

"Existence In A Dream"

"Infernal"

"A Glimpse Of The Sky"

"Hinsides"

"The Night"

"Sleeping In The Embers"

"For Those Departed"

"Without Crown"

"Black Spirit"

"On The Elysian Fields"

"A Glimpse Of The Sky":

"Fältherren" video:

Lineup:

Draakh Kimera - Lead Vocals, Guitar, Drums

Goth Gorgon - Bass, Guitar, Backing Vocals

Avathar - Lead Guitar

Recording lineup:

Draakh Kimera: Lead & Backing Vocals, Guitars, Drums, Keyboards

Goth Gorgon: Bass, Lead Guitar, Backing vocals, Lead vocals on “Black Spirit”, Keyboards

Avathar: Lead Guitar

C-G: Drums on “Fältherren” & “Black Spirit”

Aeon: Backing Vocals, Piano on “For Those Departed” & “On The Elysian Fields”

Guest musicians:

Laura Ute: Vocals on “Black Spirit”

Live members:

C-G - Drums

Aeon - Keyboards

(Photo - Peter Wendin)