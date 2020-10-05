MÖRK GRYNING Shares New Song "Infernal"; Visualizer
October 5, 2020, an hour ago
Legendary Swedish black metal formation, Mörk Gryning, will release their new album, Hinsides Vrede, via Season Of Mist on October 23, making it the band's debut to the label. A visualizer for "Infernal", the latest single from the upcoming album, can be found below.
Draakh Kimera comments: "Behold this last single before the album release. 'Infernal' is pure evil and anti-religion. This is very much old school MG but in a 2.0 version."
Pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"The Depths Of Chinnereth"
"Fältherren"
"Existence In A Dream"
"Infernal"
"A Glimpse Of The Sky"
"Hinsides"
"The Night"
"Sleeping In The Embers"
"For Those Departed"
"Without Crown"
"Black Spirit"
"On The Elysian Fields"
"A Glimpse Of The Sky":
"Fältherren" video:
Lineup:
Draakh Kimera - Lead Vocals, Guitar, Drums
Goth Gorgon - Bass, Guitar, Backing Vocals
Avathar - Lead Guitar
Recording lineup:
Draakh Kimera: Lead & Backing Vocals, Guitars, Drums, Keyboards
Goth Gorgon: Bass, Lead Guitar, Backing vocals, Lead vocals on “Black Spirit”, Keyboards
Avathar: Lead Guitar
C-G: Drums on “Fältherren” & “Black Spirit”
Aeon: Backing Vocals, Piano on “For Those Departed” & “On The Elysian Fields”
Guest musicians:
Laura Ute: Vocals on “Black Spirit”
Live members:
C-G - Drums
Aeon - Keyboards
(Photo - Peter Wendin)