October 5, 2020, an hour ago

MÖRK GRYNING Shares New Song "Infernal"; Visualizer

Legendary Swedish black metal formation, Mörk Gryning, will release their new album, Hinsides Vrede, via Season Of Mist on October 23, making it the band's debut to the label. A visualizer for "Infernal", the latest single from the upcoming album, can be found below.

Draakh Kimera comments: "Behold this last single before the album release. 'Infernal' is pure evil and anti-religion. This is very much old school MG but in a 2.0 version."

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Depths Of Chinnereth"
"Fältherren"
"Existence In A Dream"
"Infernal"
"A Glimpse Of The Sky"
"Hinsides"
"The Night"
"Sleeping In The Embers"
"For Those Departed"
"Without Crown"
"Black Spirit"
"On The Elysian Fields"

"A Glimpse Of The Sky":

"Fältherren" video:

Lineup:

Draakh Kimera - Lead Vocals, Guitar, Drums
Goth Gorgon - Bass, Guitar, Backing Vocals
Avathar - Lead Guitar

Recording lineup:

Draakh Kimera: Lead & Backing Vocals, Guitars, Drums, Keyboards
Goth Gorgon: Bass, Lead Guitar, Backing vocals, Lead vocals on “Black Spirit”, Keyboards
Avathar: Lead Guitar     
C-G: Drums on “Fältherren” & “Black Spirit”
Aeon: Backing Vocals, Piano on “For Those Departed” & “On The Elysian Fields”

Guest musicians:

Laura Ute: Vocals on “Black Spirit”

Live members:

C-G - Drums
Aeon - Keyboards

(Photo - Peter Wendin)



