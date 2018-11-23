MORTAL SCEPTER Sign To Xtreem Music

Mortal Scepter have just inked a deal with Xtreem Music for the release of their debut album, Where Light Suffocates, scheduled for January 22nd, 2019. Check out the new track "Murder The Dawn" now:

Mortal Scepter was born in 2012 and released their first demo in 2014, followed by a six-song EP titled As Time Sharpens The Sentence in 2015, released by Unspeakable Axe Records (sublabel of Dark Descent). During the two following years, the band played several shows across France and Europe, including a tour with Skelethal in 2017. During the first months of 2018, Mortal Scepter finished the recording of their first full-length album, Where Light Suffocates, which caught the attention of Xtreem Music, who offered them a deal.

The style of Mortal Scepter perfectly captures the essence of the ancient French bands which emerged in the late '80s like Massacra, Agressor, Loudblast, and Mercyless, and can be defined as a raw, savage, and primitive blend of old-school death and thrash metal, dragging influences from bands like Massacra, Sodom, Possessed, Dark Angel, Kreator, and very early Sepultura.

The cover art and tracklisting for Where Light Suffocates are as follows:

"A Ray Of Despair"

"Where Light Suffocates"

"Murder The Dawn"

"Lust Spells"

"Perish With The Flesh"

"The Carpathian Castle"

"Spear And Fang"

"Swallow Your Tongue"

"...The Scepter Reigns"

For further details, visit Mortal Scepter on Facebook.