MORTIFERUM Stream New Song "Archaic Vision Of Despair"

Pacific Northwest death / doom metal abomination Mortiferum declares the impending arrival of their debut LP, Disgorged From Psychotic Depths, the album now confirmed for release through Profound Lore on October 11th.

With Disgorged From Psychotic Depths, the monstrous offering Mortiferum have spewed forth crawls as an anguished slab of death doom filth of the most wretched order. Dark and foreboding through monolithic brutal crestfallen riffs and malformed dissonant rhythmic rumblings, Disgorged From Psychotic Depths is a towering and dreadful benefaction of atmospheric imposing death metal ruin and depravity reeking of the stench of the early '90s American and Finnish death metal scenes.

Disgorged From Psychotic Depths was recorded by Evan Mersky, mixed by Andrew Oswald, and mastered by Dan Lowndes, and is completed with artwork by Chase Slaker.

Tracklisting:

"Archaic Vision Of Despair"

"Inhuman Effigy"

"Putrid Ascension"

"Funereal Hallucinations"

"Interlude (Anamnesis)"

"Faceless Apparition"

(Photo by Carter Murdoch)