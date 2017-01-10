MOSCOW Releases “Queen Of Sin” Video

Russian Rock Goddess Moscow is on a mission to take over the world of rock. With musical influences ranging from Motley Crue to Asking Alexandria, Moscow strongly believes that it’s time to reflect on the legacy of rock icons and integrate a post-hardcore twist to their sound. Quickly making a name for herself in the Sunset Strip with her go-getter attitude, she enlisted the help of Shawn McGhee (Hideout Studios – Hellyeah, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach) and Brian Steele-Medina (Gemini Syndrome) to produce her first single “Queen of Sin” and later recruited RAGE (Trivium, Hatebreed, Escape The Fate) to film the video at the infamous Whisky A Go Go. Debuting the final cut for “Queen Of Sin”, Moscow unleashes her “hello” to the world.

When asked about the meaning behind “Queen Of Sin”, Moscow said: “The 'Queen oOf Sin' idea was originally was based on the philosophy of Nietzsche, which basically says that you are your own god and your own devil, you are in charge of your morals, to decide what's good and what's bad. Listen to your own Queen of Sin, which we all have deep inside.”



In addition, Moscow will be debuting her live performance on February 6th at The Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA with special guests.