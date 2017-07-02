MOTHER To Perform With BUCKCHERRY At Special Homecoming Show

North Jersey rockers Mother will be headed back to their hometown roots on Thursday, July 6th as they share the stage with long time friends and tour mates Buckcherry at a special engagement show at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City.

Currently promoting their latest single “Medicine”, which was produced by David Ivory (Roots, Halestorm, Silvertide) at Flexitone Records, Mother hails from the North Jersey/New York City area with its lead singer Nick Fargo born and raised in Jersey City and attended St. Peter’s Prep.

When Fargo isn’t with his band on stage, he can be found with his band of brothers at Engine 19 in the Greenville section of Jersey City where serves as a full time fire fighter. Interestingly, this is the same department that his grandfather spent his career with after World War II.

“I find a lot of similarities bridging these two lives together. The adrenaline of being on stage is different but with the same endorphins rattling power as running into a burning building,” said Fargo. “The family level bond in the firehouse is comparable to the closeness I feel to my brothers in Mother. We ride together and always hope to make people feel great. I am equally passionate about these 2 careers for these reasons.”

Prior to releasing “Medicine,” Mother released an EP entitled A New Life in 2014, which received critical acclaim. In fact, Doc Coyle of VH1 included the band in an article entitled “10 Bands That Show Why Hard Rock May Be Getting Good Again.”

Now, recently inking a new management deal with Natalie Umbert of Chroma Artist Management, the band is spending the next few months on tour performing at such venues as The Stanhope House and Blackhorn 51.

“We are thrilled to be performing a hometown show with our boys in Buckcherry and have the opportunity to debut the new single,” said Fargo. “This summer is going to be a great opportunity for us to really take things to the next level. I can’t wait for our fans to see what have planned next!”

The Mother and Buckcherry show at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City starts at 8 PM.

For more details visit Rockyourmother.com.