MOTHERSHIP Announce UK / European Summer Tour

Texan psych rockers Mothership are set to cross the Atlantic this summer and crash onto European shores with a tour in support of their brand new studio album, High Strangeness.

Released on March 17th, High Strangeness is the third studio album and follow-up to their 2014 Ripple Music-released LP, Mothership II. Recorded by Ryan Lee (Crypt Trip) and mastered by Tony Reed (Mos Generator/Stone Axe) it delivers eight songs of “supersonic intergalactic heavy rock” in an amped-up take on ’70s rock and roll fury, laced with everything, from electrifying psychedelics to progressive space rock elements.





Returning to Europe later this summer the band kick off their journey with an appearance at Freak Valley Festival in Germany on June 17th before arriving in the UK for a string of dates with rising rockers Poseidon in support.

Dates:

June

17– Siegen, Germany – Freak Valley Festival

18 – Berlin, Germany – Badehaus*

19 – Hamburg, Germany – Hafenklang*

21 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Oefenbunker

22 – Utrecht, Netherlands – dB’s

23 – Brussels, Belgium – Magasin 4

24 – Bourlon, France – Rock In Bourlon

25 – Milton Keynes, UK – Craufurd Arms**

26 – Coventry, UK – The Phoenix**

27 – Manchester, UK – Factory**

28 – Edinburgh, UK – Bannermans**

29 – Cardiff, UK – Fuel**

30 – Bournemouth, UK – The Anvil**

July

1 – London, UK- The Black Heart**

3 – Paris, France – Le Glazart***

4 – Nantes, France – Le Scene Michelet***

6 – Barcelona, Spain – Rocksound

7 – Turin, Italy – Blah Blah

8 – Povegliano Veronese, Italy – Art Pollution Festival

9 – Parma, Italy – App Colombofili

10 – Zerobranco, Italy – Altroquando

11 – Vienna, Austria- Arena

12 – Nuremberg, Germany – Muzclub

13 – Munich, Germany – Feierwerk

14 – Erfurt, Germany – Stoned From The Underground Festival

* w/ Yawning Man

** w/ Poseidon

***w/ Egypt