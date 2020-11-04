MOTION DEVICE Release “Blindfold It Away” Music Video

Canada’s Motion Device have a new music video out for their single “Blindfold It Away”. The single comes from their recent album, Motion Device IV (or ‘MDIV’ for short), which was released on September 4, 2020. This is the fourth album from the DIY band who recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered the album by themselves in a studio that was completely crowdfunded by fans around the world.

Motion Device says they owe their success so far to their fans and are extremely appreciative of their support through their careers. They expect that fans will enjoy the album and the music video that is being released. With a vision of taking fans on a journey, through their music, they encompass all emotions, happiness, sadness, joy, anger, excitement, MDIV is an emotional roller coaster that is easy to connect to. The band explains the single in their own words:

“The beginning riff was the very first piece of music that began the writing process for the album. Josh first recorded the guitar arrangement, then sent it to David and Andrea and before you knew it they were jamming it out together. It was also the song that set our vocalist Sara on a brand new path of lyrical writing that was the start of the most writing Sara had done on any album up to this point. Her lyrics and the band’s progressive sound can be heard throughout this new album and if there’s one song that encompasses who Motion Device is, this is it!”