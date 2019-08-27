MÖTLEY CRÜE - 30th Anniversary Of Dr. Feelgood Celebrated On InTheStudio; NIKKI SIXX, VINCE NEIL, MICK MARS Interviewed

North American syndicated rock radio show and website, InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates the 30th anniversary of Mötley Crüe's 1989 album, Dr Feelgood.

Says host Redbeard: “'Wow, so this is what it’s like to watch Monday Night Football without a spike in your arm?' recalls Motley Crue songwriter/ bass player Nikki Sixx about his initial experience with sobriety post-rehab. This was when he cocooned from the “Terror in Tinseltown” debauchery for which Motley Crue had become notorious and used the re-entry into a clean and sober life to write the bulk of the songs which appeared on 1989’s Dr. Feelgood.

"The band’s preceding album Girls Girls Girls had been Motley Crue’s top seller up until that time, peaking Top 5 sales with several million sold, so the bar of expectations was set exceedingly high for this followup. Yet with the newly found clarity, the songs which Nikki Sixx composed and which singer Vince Neil, piledriver drummer Tommy Lee, and guitar monster Mick Mars recorded including “Kickstart My Heart”, ”Same Ol’ Situation”, ”Without You”, and the groove thing “Dr Feelgood” blew every previous Motley Crue standard away, notching the #1 album in America with over six million sold."

