MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Announces Open Casting Call For The Heroin Diaries Musical

Nikki Sixx has posted an open casting call for the upcoming musical for The Heroin Diaries via his official Facebook page. Details are available below

Developmental Incarnation: January/February 2020

Actors must be available to audition, rehearse and perform in NYC.

What to prepare: Please sing a rock song (no more than 32 bars in length). please have a second song prepared, in case you are asked to sing it

Bring sheet music in the correct key. Piano accompaniment will be provided. Please bring picture & resume, stapled together.

Seeking:

Nikki: [Late 20’s - Mid/Late 30’s, Male, Caucasian] Sexy and wildly charismatic. Self

made, and serious about his music -- Vocally: strong rock / pop tenor [Ideally to Bb, but negotiable].

Frankie Ferrana: [Early-Mid 20’s, Male, Caucasian] Vocally: strong rock / pop tenor [Ideally to Bb, but negotiable].

Girl With The Golden Eyes: [Early/Mid 20’s to Early 30’s, Female, may be any

ethnicity] -- Seductive. Wildly Sexy. Exotic. Beautiful. Compelling. Strong singer. Vocally: versatile rock / pop mezzo.





