MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Offers You A Chance To Own A Piece Of Rock History

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx is offering a chance to own a piece of rock history.

Add one of the most collectible pieces of Sixx memorabilia to your collection with your choice of either the Signature “Schecter Sixx” or "J4 Sixx" that Nikki will play for you on stage during an upcoming show. Your bass will then be personally autographed and presented to you by Nikki personally at the completion of the Mötley Crüe show.

For the 2020 Stadium Tour, you'll have two separate options:

Option 1 - The classic Nikki Sixx signature model Schecter, with a Theater Of Pain throwback look of bold white and black stripes.

Option 2 - For the first time ever... A limited edition Schecter Signature Feelgood Edition "J4 Sixx" Bass in honor of 30 years since the release of Dr. Feelgood. Less than 100 of these limited edition throwback color bass are being made and will be individually numbered and distressed.

Only one of each option will be available at every stop of the 2020 tour.

"I look forward to seeing you all this summer!" - Nikki

For more into, head to NikkiSixxBass.com.