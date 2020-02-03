MÖTLEY CRÜE / DEF LEPPARD's Upcoming Stadium Tour Rakes In Over $130 Million US In Ticket Sales

Billboard is reporting that The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, has grossed $130 million US, plus another $5 million US worth of VIP seats. This according to the agents and managers involved.

At the beginning of January, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott was quoted as saying "The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced... well it’s out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger.. this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!"

Check out the complete report here.

"Extra” music correspondent Adam Weissler caught up with Mötley Crüe in December 2019 at the press conference announcing the tour, and the band members dished on how they’re prepping for the trek. Watch the video below:

“There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums. Since we first discussed this tour I have been putting out great vibes for this tour to happen with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe & Joan Jett. I am excited & if I wasn’t on this tour, I would be buying a ticket. This tour is going to have mind blowing energy & all big hits. It truly takes a village & I have to say a big happy holidays & thank you to all of our fans, friends in the media & Live Nation for keeping the rockin’ world going round as I love Leppard, Crüe, Joan & all our awesome fans. I can’t wait to hit the road this summer with Poison.” - Bret Michaels

In tour news, due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added in Boston on August 26 at Fenway Park.