MÖTLEY CRÜE - Dr. Feelgood 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Box Set To Arrive In April

The 30th anniversary deluxe edition box set of Motley Crue's Dr. Feelgood album will be available on April 10.

2019 saw not only the release of Motley Crue’s critically acclaimed biopic The Dirt, but also marked the 30th anniversary of the album Dr. Feelgood, their biggest commercial success, which contains band classics such as "Kickstart My Heart", "Without You", "Same Ol’ Situation" and the title track.

Celebrating the legacy of the most notorious rock band of all time, this deluxe box set edition contains a green vinyl LP, digipak CD, three 7” picture discs, a coke bottle, deck of cards, prescription notepad, drumstick pens, pins, guitar picks and band aids, all house inside a leatherette satchel.

Dr. Feelgood has been the band’s biggest album to date. The record has sold more than six million copies in the US alone, going 6x platinum, is certified 3x platinum in Canada, Gold in the UK and in Switzerland and spent 109 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at #1. The band also earned Grammy nominations for “Dr. Feelgood” (1990) and “Kickstart My Heart”(1991) in the Best Rock Performance category and won Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal album for the record at the American Music Awards (1991).

In addition to being the biggest album of the band’s career, Dr. Feelgood has had a tremendous effect on pop culture. Inspired by Nikki Sixx’ near-death overdose, the autobiographical “Kickstart My Heart” dives into the band’s sobriety. Over the last 30 years, Sixx has used his platform to be a part of the drug awareness and recovery conversation, an issue which continues to be relevant today more than ever.

Says Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx: “After feeling robbed of a #1 album with Girls Girls Girls, the band was hell bent on topping ourselves on every level. Bringing in Bob Rock to produce and push us musically and lyrically was just what the doctor ordered...The band was clean, lean and sober and this album has some of our proudest work.”