March 7, 2018, 10 hours ago

MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE "Knocked Unconscious" By Son BRANDON; Calls Out TMZ For "Reporting Bulls@#t"

Billboard is reporting that Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee claims he was knocked unconscious in a surprise attack by his adult son, Brandon, while rubbishing reports that the punches were thrown in self-defense.

Sources told TMZ that Tommy was drunk when 21-year-old Brandon, one of his children with Pamela Anderson, landed some blows at the family’s Calabasas property.

Lee called out TMZ for "reporting bullshit".

Earlier, Tommy posted a selfie of his bloody lip on Instagram, now-deleted, which was captioned, “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon. Great son!"

Police reportedly came to the home, but no arrests were made and it remains unclear what led to the dust-up. Read more at Billboard.

