MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE Teams Up With Latin Percussion For Signature Rock Star Ridge Rider Cowbell

"For you drummers out there, this thing is f**king LOUD! This is the most badass bell ever, can't wait to make some noise with it!"

So says Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who has teamed up with Latin Percussion to create the Rock Star Ridge Rider Cowbell. The company has issued the following statement along with the teaser video below.

Latin Percussion: "This killer new cowbell was designed in cooperation with Tommy Lee. And who better to define a rockin' new bell than Tommy, who was actually the reason we created the original Ridge Rider Cowbell. Loud, cutting, versatile and rugged, this cowbell also features graphics based on Tommy's tattoos."

Go to the official Latin Percussion website here for details and to order.

Lee recently released an official music video for the song "Caviar On A Paper Plate", from his new solo album, Andro (Better Noise Music). Behind the scenes footage from the video shoot is now available.

Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below: