MÖTLEY CRÜE Guitarist MICK MARS Talks Forthcoming Solo Album - "I'm Looking For A Singer That's Gonna Be With Me In The Recording Studio, And If It Blows Up, To Be On Tour" (Audio)

Guesting on the Talking Metal podcast, found below, Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars was asked about his long awaited solo album, which has been in the works for years.

Mars: "I just don't want to put out a record to put out a record. It has to be right for me. I mean, people wanna hear my music, it needs to be right. I'm not cutting corners to just, like I said, put out a record to put out a record. I just can't do it. So it's taking me a while. I'm looking for a singer that's gonna be with me in the recording studio, and if it blows up, by any chance - which I hope it does - to be on tour. 'Cause how many times have you gone, say, to a concert and it's, like, not the same singer? So it's one of those kind of things. I would like to have a few different singers... different sounds, but musician singers. This is gonna sound crazy, like with The Beatles. The three guys sang all these harmonies, and you could have John (Lennon) sing on a song, or Ringo (Starr), or whoever, but that kind of a thing is kind of what I'm going for. I'd like to do it. If it happens, cool, and if it doesn't, that's cool too, because no matter what, this record ain't going out until I'm really satisfied with it."

The clip below, from 2016, is a sample of former Mars' solo song "Gimme Blood" featuring ex-Crüe vocalist John Corabi.

Mick Mars says he feels like “the most unpopular person on the planet” – but he aims to change that with his solo career.

In 2015, Mars told Classic Rock’s Dave Ling: “It’ll be a hard rock record, but it’s tough to categorize. It’s not metal. It’ll make your hair fly back in the breeze.”

Read more at this location.