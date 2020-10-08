MÖTLEY CRÜE - "Home Sweet Home" Featured In Trailer For New Netflix Film, The Haunting Of Bly Manor

From the producers of The Haunting Of Hill House comes a new ghost story. The Haunting Of Bly Manor arrives October 9th, only on Netflix.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor stars: Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve.

Dead doesn't mean gone. An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets in this gothic romance, that utilizes Mötley Crüe’s 1985 hit "Home Sweet Home" in the trailer, which can be viewed below.