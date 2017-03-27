MÖTLEY CRÜE - Movie Adaptation Of The Dirt To Air On Netflix; NIKKI SIXX Taking Music Lessons

Netflix is in talks to make a movie about the rise of 1980s heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, reports Anthony D'Alessandro of Deadline.com. Dirt is based on the New York Times bestseller The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, which was written by Crüe members Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Nikki Sixx, along with author Neil Strauss. The bandmembers also will serve as co-producers on the Netflix film.

The script is being penned by Rich Wilkes and Californication creator Tom Kapinos, the latter a die-hard fan of ’70s and ’80s rock music. Quite often storylines on Californication involved author protagonist Hank Moody (David Duchovny) intersecting with the crazed, late-night life of Hollywood’s music biz. Dirt previously was being developed at Focus, and prior to that at Paramount.

In other news, Nikki Sixx - who currently plays in Sixx:A.M. alongside James Michael and DJ Ashba - has just posted the following admission on Facebook: "Been playing a minimum of 2 hours a day ( sometimes up to 6 hours )....Really enjoying taking guitar, bass and vocal lessons online too...Pushing outside of just the rock box to open my mind up more musically..ONE THING FOR SURE...YOU NEVER NEED TO GIVE UP ON BETTERING YOURSELF AT WHAT YOU LOVE IN LIFE...#AgeIsNotAnCage"