MÖTLEY CRÜE – NIKKI SIXX’s Los Angeles Compound Hits Market For $5.699 Million

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, who recently moved from Los Angeles to Wyoming, has listed his L.A. compound for $5.699 million, reports the Sacramento Bee.

The five-bedroom, six-bath home — at 4445 Deerhaven Court in Westlake Village, CA — spans 10,300 square feet. From the expansive gallery foyer to the stately library and lively game room, the mansion is an expression of grandeur. There’s a vast dining room, a formal living room and a family kitchen with dinette.

The official listing states: “Behind the monumental guard gates at the North Ranch Country Club Estates lies this profound and extraordinary custom estate. Set against mature lush and superb privacy, this large single level estate is impassioned with character, style and form. Grandeur with a fusion of dramatic expression. Brilliant entry into an expansive gallery foyer, open to a stately library/game room, a vast dining room and a magnificent living room with grand scale and presence.

“A nicely appointed family kitchen with breakfast dinette. Five delightful bedrooms including a towering master suite on the first level equipped with a formal entry, private living room with fireplace, luxurious master spa, a grand walk-in closet and direct access to the grounds. A beautifully appointed private office. The second level features an incredible private theater and lounge set in a stylish narrative energized with epic honors. The grounds are timelessly laced with vast elevation and offer an unparalleled storybook backdrop for the finest in entertainment and pleasure. A remarkable and noteworthy property of breathtaking proportions is here.”