MÖTLEY CRÜE - Rapper MACHINE GUN KELLY To Play TOMMY LEE In The Dirt Biopic

Colson Baker, known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, has been tapped to play Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in Netflix’s adaptation of the band’s biography, The Dirt, reports Variety.

Jeff Tremaine, who helmed the Jackass movies, is directing the film from a script by Rich Wilkes and Tom Kapinos. Julie Yorn, Erik Olsen, and Allen Kovac are producing, while Chris Nilsson, Steve Kline, and Rick Yorn are exec producing. Members of Mötley Crüe are co-producing.

Based on the 2001 autobiography The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, the movie follows the group’s rise during the ’80s “hair band” rock scene on the Sunset Strip and pulls no punches as it dives into the band’s highs and lows along the way. Mötley Crüe played its final concert on New Year’s Eve in 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Read more at Variety.com.

"Hey kids, good news," Tommy Lee recently proclaimed. "The Mötley Crüe movie The Dirt has begun pre-production. Starts shooting in February. Here we go!"

