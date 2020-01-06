MÖTLEY CRÜE Releases "Shout At The Devil" 2019 Music Video Featuring Footage From The Dirt Biopic
Mötley Crüe have released the official music video for the 2019 version of the Shout At The Devil album title track, featuring footage from the band's biopic, The Dirt. Watch below:
The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, is on track be the biggest rock tour of 2020. Tickets for seven new shows, including dates in San Antonio, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland, go on sale starting Friday, January 10.
“The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced... well it’s out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger.. this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!” - Def Leppard's Joe Elliott
New dates:
June
21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
25 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
27 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
29 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
July
2 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark
3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium