MÖTLEY CRÜE Releases "Shout At The Devil" 2019 Music Video Featuring Footage From The Dirt Biopic

Mötley Crüe have released the official music video for the 2019 version of the Shout At The Devil album title track, featuring footage from the band's biopic, The Dirt. Watch below:

The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, is on track be the biggest rock tour of 2020. Tickets for seven new shows, including dates in San Antonio, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland, go on sale starting Friday, January 10.

“The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced... well it’s out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger.. this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!” - Def Leppard's Joe Elliott

New dates:

June

21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

25 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

27 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

29 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July

2 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark

3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium