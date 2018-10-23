MÖTLEY CRÜE - Singer VINCE NEIL Completes Recording Two Songs For The Dirt Biopic With Producer BOB ROCK

Mötley Crüe have been working on four new songs with producer Bob Rock, for the biopic The Dirt, based on the Neil Strauss’ novel The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.

Singer Vince Neil took to Twitter yesterday morning to announce that he was on his way to a studio in Nashville "to sing new Mötley song “The Dirt“ with Bob Rock." He later posted an update, saying, "Me and Bob Rock finished 2 songs today! Great recording with him again."

Bassist Nikki Sixx recently took to Twitter, posting the following: "Fück can I just say it? I’m listening to the roughs of the new Mötley Crüe and it feels real and raw. Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds."

In response to a question on how the new songs will fit in, since the film is based on the band's past, Nikki Sixx responded: "You can trust us these are ball busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. Its our movie. We know what were doing."

Vince Neil previously took to social media to share his excitement, stating, "Exciting news! I’ll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Mötley Crüe tracks! Rock On!!"

