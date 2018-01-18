MÖTLEY CRÜE - The Dirt Biopic Starts Filming In February

"Hey kids, good news," proclaims Tommy Lee. "The Mötley Crüe movie The Dirt has begun pre-production. Starts shooting in February. Here we go!"

Each of the four band members: Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil, and Nikki Sixx, will serve as co-producers on the film. The movie adaptation of The Dirt will be based on the band's 2001 autobiography, The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band, which was co-authored by Neil Strauss.

A blurb from Amazon reads in part: A genuine cultural phenomenon, this turbocharged blockbuster, with more than half a million copies in print, celebrates rock's most infamous group. No band has ever lived this hard, and lived to tell the tale. You won't just find sex, drugs, violence, fast cars, and every rock 'n roll cliche turned on its head inside, you will find uses for burritos and telephone handsets that you couldn't have even imagined in your wildest dreams. This is the classic book that's made countless ordinary mortals want to transform into lawless rock stars, and created countless spin-off books for Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, and Mick Mars, who hold nothing back in this outrageous, legendary, no-holds-barred autobiography.