MÖTLEY CRÜE x Puck Hcky Hockey-Themed Collection Available Now

Puck Hcky, the hockey-themed fashion brand has now forged a relationship with rock-metal icons Mötley Crüe to deliver a new collection of items.

"For us to be able to launch this awesome Mötley Crüe x Puck Hcky collaboration just as the Stanley Cup Finals are about to happen is perfect timing," says Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky. "We had a great time putting these pieces together with the band, which was a dream come true! We think the collection truly captures the spirit of the guys and we are thrilled to bring it to the fans!"

The Puck Hcky x Motley Crue collection includes many pro-level quality hockey-themed items like crested hockey jerseys, pullover and zip-up hoodies, flannels, raglan shirts, t-shirts and hats.

The collection has just dropped and is available here.



(Top photo - Paul Brown)