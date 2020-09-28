MOTOR SISTER Featuring SCOTT IAN, JOEY VERA, JOHN TEMPESTA - Live At Wacken World Wide 2020 Full Show Streaming

On July 29, 2020, rock supergroup Motor Sister - featuring Jim Wilson (Mother Superior), Scott Ian (Anthrax, The Damned Things), Pearl Aday (solo), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning), and John Tempesta (The Cult, Rob Zombie) - took part in Wacken:World:Wide, performing live at the Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, California. Their complete show can be enjoyed below.

Setlist:

"A Hole"

"Beg Borrow Steal"

"Little Motor Sister"

"Can't Get High Enough"

"Coming For You"

"This Song Reminds Me Of You"

"Sooner Or Later"

"Pretty In The Morning"

"Fool Around"

"Right There Just Like That"

"Fork In The Road"

"Rolling Boy Blues"

"Devil Wind"