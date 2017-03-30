MOTÖRHEAD - Beer Drinkers And Hell Raisers Book By MARTIN POPOFF Unveiled

Renowned author and BraveWords scribe Martin Popoff has unveiled his new book on British icons Motörhead.



Beer Drinkers And Hell Raisers: The Rise Of Motörhead is the first book to celebrate the classic-era Motörhead lineup of Lemmy Kilmister, Fast Eddie Clarke and Philthy Phil “Animal” Taylor.





A description reads as follows:



Through interviews with all of the principle troublemakers, Martin Popoff, author of 62 books on heavy metal, celebrates, over the course of the book’s action-packed 260 pages the formation of Motörhead in 1975, and, in detail, the records that made them legends, namely Motörhead, Overkill, Bomber, Ace of Spades, No Sleep ‘til Hammersmith and Iron Fist, followed by an epilogue that brings the story up to date.



Eminently quotable, Motörhead come to life in this book as bad luck bad boys incapable of running their lives right, save for Fast Eddie who is charged with holding the thing together against all odds doused in drink and drugs, most notably speed.



Within the context of the book, Popoff also examines the heady heavy metal climate of the times exploding into what was known as the New Wave of Heavy Metal, including Motörhead’s unique position in the scene as both originators and bridge band to the punks, most notably The Damned.



A first-hand account in Popoff’s dependable style, Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers includes interview footage from Brian Robertson Mikkey Dee, Phil Campbell and the band’s manager at the time Doug Smith as well as members of Hawkwind, Angel Witch, Girlschool, Tank and Twisted Sister.



And of course, prominent are the many highlights from Martin’s many chats over the years with Fast Eddie, Phil and Lemmy, the latter two of which died after Martin had finished the manuscript, requiring a last-minute update due to their shocking demises.



Price for Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers including shipping:

US orders: $33.00 US funds

Int’l orders (all books go air): $38.00 US funds

Canadian orders: $37.00 Cdn. funds



Or mail payment (personal check in US funds, cash, or International money order), to: Martin Popoff, P.O. Box 65208, 358 Danforth Ave., Toronto, Ontario, Canada M4K 2Z2



Email martinp@inforamp.net with any further questions. For more details visit Martinpopoff.com.