MOTÖRHEAD - Expanded & Remastered Edition Of On Parole Album Available For National Album Day

On October 9, Motörhead's 1979 album, On Parole, is being reissued for National Album Day (October 10). The new version of the album, On Parole - Expanded & Remastered, includes six bonus tracks (four of which were made available on the 1997 reissue of the album).

The new release features the album's original Canadian artwork, and includes new sleeve notes from original Motörhead drummer, Lucas Fox.

Tracklisting:

"Motorhead" (2020 Remaster)

"On Parole" (2020 Remaster)

"Vibrator" (2020 Remaster)

"Iron Horse / Born To Lose" (2020 Remaster)

"City Kids" (2020 Remaster)

"Fools" (2020 Remaster)

"The Watcher" (2020 Remaster)

"Leaving Here" (2020 Remaster)

"Lost Johnny" (2020 Remaster)

Bonus tracks:

"On Parole" (Original Take)

"City Kids" (Original Take)

"Iron Horse / Born To Lose" (Original Take)

"Motorhead" (Original Take)

"Leaving Here" (Original Take)

"Fools" (Demo Version)