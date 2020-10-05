MOTÖRHEAD - "Faces Of Lemmy" Masks Available Via Band's Online Shop

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Motörhead have released a "Faces Of Lemmy" mask set via their official online store. Go to this location for details on how to order.

Motörhead have joined forces with Ale Asylum for a US release of an American pale ale version of their Röad Crew beer.

Appleton Post Crescent reports that Ale Asylum co-owner Otto Dilba said it took all of two seconds for him to say "yes" when he was asked - unexpectedly - to brew the celebratory Motörhead beer Röad Crew.

Brewing schedules be damned, Dilba and Ale Asylum co-founder Dean Coffey are longtime fans of the band, and the opportunity comes but once to brew a nationally released beer marking the 40th anniversary of the band's seminal album, Ace Of Spades.

The call came from Brew Pipeline, a company that looks for opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, who showed Ale Asylum beers to Motörhead and the band's merchandise partner Global Merchandising Services.

A pair of beers released by the Madison brewery earlier this year under the shared name FVCK COVID - a reflection of the brewery's feelings about the coronavirus pandemic - may have helped seal the deal. After the Motörhead crew saw the label, said Dilba, "I'm told their response was pretty much f— yeah."

Röad Crew was first brewed in 2015 by Camerons Brewery in the United Kingdom. Ale Asylum's cover of the beer comes with the brewery's unique spin. Dilba said they submitted a few samples for approval. An American pale ale was chosen for the United States release of Röad Crew.

Röad Crew is scheduled to hit shelves and coolers sometime in October - there's no exact date yet. It will be available for year-round national distribution.

Read more at Appleton Post Crescent.