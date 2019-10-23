MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL Recalls 1973 HAWKIND / LEMMY Concert - "It Scared The Shit Out Of Me... Still Have Nightmares About It"; Video

Legendary long-time Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell will release his first-ever solo record, Old Lions Still Roar, this Friday, October 25, via Nuclear Blast. In this new trailer, Phil discusses seeing Deep Purple and Hawkwind live on separate occasions in 1973 at the Capitol Theatre in Cardiff, Wales, as well as his first time meeting his future bandmate, Lemmy Kilmister:

Old Lions Still Roar will be released in various formats (slipcase CD, Vinyl, digital ) and is now available for pre-order. The album will feature 2 different covers - a black and white one (CD Slipcase + digital) and a colored one (vinyl).

Pre-order Old Lions Still Roar here. Get/stream the track "These Old Boots" here.

Vinyl Cover

CD Slipcase/Digital Cover

Tracklisting:

"Rocking Chair" feat. Leon Stanford

"Straight Up" feat. Rob Halford

"Faith In Fire" feat. Ben Ward

"Swing It" feat. Alice Cooper

"Left For Dead" feat. Nev MacDonald

"Walk The Talk" feat. Danko Jones & Nick Oliveri

"These Old Boots" feat. Dee Snider, Mick Mars & Chris Fehn

"Dancing Dogs (Love Survives") feat. Whitfield Crane

"Dead Roses" feat. Benji Webbe

"Tears From A Glass Eye" feat. Joe Satriani

"Swing It" lyric video:

"These Old Boots" video: