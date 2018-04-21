MOTÖRHEAD - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Ace Of Spades" - "His Voice Has So Much Character"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans thanks to their honest and unplanned reactions - not to mention their enthusiasm - to some of our scene's classic songs. In the video below, the dynamic duo dive into the Holy Grail of Motörhead's "Ace Of Spades":

Today (April 21st) - aka Record Store Day - Motörhead will be issuing a 7" picture disc of their runaway hit cover version of David Bowie's "Heroes", with the art featuring a new "sketch" take on the classic war-pig. The flip-side features "Heroes" Tthe Wacken Family Choir Mix) with previously unheard audio of the crowd at 2017's Wacken Festival singing along to the single as it was being officially launched via the festival PA, an emotional moment of celebration and tribute which can now be shared globally.

"It's such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming from it out of us," said guitarist Phil Campbell, whilst drummer Mikkey Dee added, "Lemmy was very, very proud of it, not only because it turned out so well, but because it was fun!"

Motörhead remain one of the true premier giants of rock n' roll, continuing to be celebrated by fans worldwide despite the tragic passing of leader/founding member Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister in December 2015. Their last studio album, Bad Magic, reached the top 20 album charts in 17 countries worldwide, including a #1 spot in Germany. Their latest album, Under Cöver, was a top 20 album in both Germany and the UK.