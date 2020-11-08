MOTÖRHEAD Partner With The Great Frog For Ace of Spades Anniversary Pendant And T-Shirt

The Great Frog - who have been began making distinctive silver jewellery from their small ominous black shop in central London nearly 50 years ago - have launched an exclusive Motörhead Ace Of Spades anniversary pendant and t-shirt.





Pre-order their new official Motörhead 'Ace of Spades' Anniversary Pendant by November 15th and you could win a Motorhead 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Vinyl Boxset.

The Great Frog states: “Limited to only 100, each pendant is individually numbered and is a true collector's item. We're also releasing a limited-edition T-shirt which is available for sale online now. We expect these to sell out, so grab one while you can! When they're gone, they're gone.”