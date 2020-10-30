MOTÖRHEAD Release New Video "Ace Of Spades" (360 Reality Audio)

Motörhead have released the new video below for their classic hit "Ace Of Spades", stating: "Put your headphones on to listen in immersive 360 Reality Audio."

"We’re pleased to launch a virtual Ace Of Spades online exhibition of exclusive photos and memorabilia from the era," states a recent message from Motörhead. "All you loyal Motörfans from all over the world are welcome and can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home during these rotten pandemic times!"

Upon its release in 1980, the Ace Of Spades album was nothing short of a game changer for all forms of hard rock. Like lightning in a bottle, it perfectly captured everything great about hard rock, heavy metal, and punk, amped it all up to 11, and came racing out of the gates at what felt like a million miles an hour, pushing at every musical boundary. Nothing was harder. Nothing was faster. And certainly nothing was louder.

Now, following on from last year’s fan and media acclaimed anniversary editions of the seminal Overkill and Bomber albums, comes the record that launched Motörhead into the stratosphere and carved their name into the walls of rock ‘n’ roll history forever; Ace Of Spades. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of this milestone album, it is being presented in new deluxe editions. There are hardback book-packs in two CD and triple LP formats, featuring a previously unheard concert from the Ace Up Your Sleeve tour, the story of the album and many previously unseen photos. Also, the album is released as an ultimate fan, collector edition Ace Of Spades box set, containing a bevy of era-specific treasures and some 42 previously unreleased tracks!

In addition to the previously announced expanded editions of Ace Of Spades and the deluxe collectors box set, the album is also released digitally in 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience utilizing Sony’s spatial audio technology, that will let listeners hear this behemoth like never before. The 360 Reality Audio content will be available on Deezer and Tidal and can be enjoyed on any headphones and also on Amazon Music HD, playing on the Amazon Echo Studio. For additional details visit 360 Reality Audio official website here.

The Ace Of Spades Deluxe box set contains:

- The Ace Of Spades album, half-speed mastered and created from the original master tapes.

- Two double-live albums of previously unheard concerts from the Ace Up Your Sleeve tour.

- A Fistful Of Instrumentals : A 10” EP of previously unreleased, instrumental tracks from 1980.

- The Good, The Broke & The Ugly. A double album of B-sides, outtakes and rare tracks.

- Ace On Your Screens: A DVD compilation of rare TV appearances from 1980-81, a live concert from 1981 and a 5.1 audio mix of the original album.

- The Ace Of Spades story. A 40 page book telling the story of Ace Of Spades through previously unpublished interviews with the people that were there. Includes never before seen photos and memorabilia.

- The Ace Up Your Sleeve tour programme

- The Motörhead Rock Commando comic.

- A set of 5 poker dice that can be played on the game board inside the box set lid.

- All encased in a classic Wild West dynamite box.

- A limited edition 7" reproduction of the Dutch Ace Of Spades, with a previously unreleased instrumental version on Side B. (while stocks last!)

In 1980, off the back of two essential albums, Overkill and Bomber the previous year, Motörhead continued to get bigger, better, louder and faster by the second. This time, on Ace Of Spades they teamed up with producer Vic Maile and came up with twelve songs; each and every one of which crams a regular band’s ten minutes of playing into an average of three. The song titles alone made ears bleed; “Love Me Like A Reptile”, “Shoot You In The Back”, “The Chase Is Better Than The Catch” and “The Hammer” were a few examples. This landmark album saw the three amigos of Lemmy, Fast Eddie Clarke and Philthy Animal Taylor at the helm of the juggernaut that was Motörhead, gaining phenomenal growth in popularity as they forged onward. The band’s and fans ideas, wants and inspirations, converged at a perfect tangent. Anyone disputing this fact need look no further than any heavy metal gig of the time and play ‘spot the Motörhead T-shirt and jacket’. They outnumbered anyone else by at least five to one. A statistic that is still accurate some forty five years since they first began!

The Ace Of Spades album release was a magical moment in rock ‘n’ roll history, an album which had enormous global impact and continues to resonate and inspire people worldwide. Fans to this day still remember where they were when they first heard it, and it immediately inspired bands worldwide to absorb the album’s energy, speed, and attitude into their own work. Ace Of Spades is ground zero for thrash, speed metal, and punk / metal crossover.

Tracklisting:

Ace Of Spades

Side One

“Ace Of Spades”

“Love Me Like A Reptile”

“Shoot You In The Back”

“Live To Win”

“Fast And Loose”

“(We Are) The Road Crew”

Side Two

“Fire Fire”

“Jailbait”

“Dance”

“Bite The Bullet”

“The Chase Is Better Than The Catch”

“The Hammer”

A Fistful Of Instrumentals

Side One

“Ace Of Spades (demo)

“Hump On Your Back” (demo)

“Shoot You In The Back” (demo)

“Fast And Loose” (demo)

Side Two

“Dirty Love” (demo)

“Love Me Like A Reptile” (demo)

“Dance” (demo)

Riders Wearing Black – Live At Whitla Hall, Belfast – December 23, 1981

Side One

“Ace Of Spades”

“Stay Clean”

“Over The Top”

“The Hammer”

“Shoot You In The Back”

“Metropolis”

Side Two

“(We Are) The Road Crew”

“No Class”

“Bite The Bullet”

“The Chase Is Better Than The Catch”

Side Three

“Jailbait”

“Leaving Here”

“Capricorn”

“Too Late, Too Late”

Side Four

“Overkill”

“Bomber”

“Motörhead”

Dead Man’s Hand – Live At Parc Expo, Orleans – March 5, 1981

Side One

“Ace Of Spades”

“Stay Clean”

“Over The Top”

“Metropolis”

“Shoot You In The Back”

Side Two

“The Hammer”

“Jailbait”

“Leaving Here”

“Fire Fire”

“Love Me Like A Reptile”

Side Three

“Capricorn”

“Too Late, Too Late”

“(We Are) The Road Crew”

“No Class”

Side Four

“Bite The Bullet”

“The Chase Is Better Than The Catch”

“Overkill”

“Bomber”

The Good, The Broke & The Ugly

Side One

“Ace Of Spades” (Alternative Version)

“Dirty Love”

“Love Me Like A Reptile” (Alternative Long Version)

“Shoot You In The Back” (Alternative Version)

Side Two

“Hump On Your Back”

“Fast And Loose” (Alternative Version)

“(We Are) The Road Crew” (Alternative Version)

“Fire Fire” (Alternative Version)

“Jailbait” (Alternative Version)

Side Three

“Waltz Of The Vampire”

“The Hammer” (Alternative Version)

“Dirty Love” (Alternative Version)

“Bastard”

“Godzilla Akimbo”

Side Four<

“Love Me Like A Reptile” (Alternative Version

“Dirty Love” (Alternative Version)

“Please Don’t Touch” (Performed by Headgirl)

“Bomber” (Performed by Girlschool)

“Emergency”

Ace On Your Screens DVD

Part 1: Motörhead on TV 1980-1981

Part 2: BBC In The City; Live In Belfast ‘81

Part 3: 5.1 audio mix of Ace Of Spades

