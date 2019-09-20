MOTÖRHEAD's First Guitarist LARRY WALLIS Dead At 70

Motörhead's official website has announced that the band's first guitarist, Larry Wallis, has passed away at the age of 70.

Wallis played on the Motörhead album, On Parole, which was shelved for four years until the band grabbed success with the charts and a rabid following. Although recorded in 1975, the LP became the fourth album released. Despite leaving the group in 1976, Wallis is cited as co-writer on “Vibrator”, one of the album’s stand out tracks.

Larry Wallis went on to become a record producer at new punk and new wave label Stiff Records. He recorded a song single "Police Car"/"On Parole" for Stiff. The single was produced by Nick Lowe. "Police Car" was later covered by The Members. The Wreckless Eric albums A Louder Silence and Wreckless Eric were also produced by Wallis.

In 1987 Wallis reformed his pre-Motörhead band, The Pink Fairies. They recorded and released a new album, Kill ‘Em And Eat ‘Em, in 1987. In all of that time Wallis only released one solo album, Death In The Guitafternoon, in 2001.

Another stand out track for which Larry will always be associated with is the anthem, “On Parole”.

No cause of death has been revealed as of this writing.