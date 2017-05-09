MOUNTAIN Drum Legend CORKY LAING Announces Corky Laing Plays Mountain World Tour 2017

Corky Laing, the powerhouse drummer of the legendary bands Mountain and West, Bruce & Laing, is taking Mountain’s music back on the road.

Since 2015 Corky has infrequently played in Europe and the US as Corky Laing Plays Mountain. The audiences’ response to Corky’s passion, energy and respect for the music has been enthusiastic and a momentum has been building. Spring and summer of 2017 see Corky embark on a world tour.

Corky Laing Plays Mountain World Tour 2017:

May

10 - Dortmund, Germany - Blue Notez

11 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

12 - Gifhorn, Germany - KultBahnhof

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Maria’s Ballroom

15 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei

17 - Köln, Germany - Yard Club

18 - Miltenberg, Germany - Beavers

19 - Rimsting, Germany - Blues Club Chiemgau

20 - Arnstadt, Germany - Rockjungfer

June

2 - Beverly (N. Boston), MA - 9 Wallis

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

5 - Raleigh, NC - Kings

6 - Wilmington, NC - Reggies

8 - Atlanta, GA - Southern Comfort

9 - Hattiesburgh, MS - Thirsty Hippo

10 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia

11 - Houston, TX - White Oak

13 - San Antonio, TX - Sam’s Burger Joint

14 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

16 - Denver, CO - Electric Funeral Fest

17 - Santa Fe, NM - Boxcar

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent

23 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

24 - Sacramento, CA - Starlite

26 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

27 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

29 - Vancouver, BC - Red Room

July

1 - Calgary, AB - Palomino

4 - Madison, WI - High Noon

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

6 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

7 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

8 - Toronto, ON - Garrison

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

August

11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Underground

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Underground

More dates to be announced.

(Photo - Joachin Jüttner)