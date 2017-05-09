MOUNTAIN Drum Legend CORKY LAING Announces Corky Laing Plays Mountain World Tour 2017

Corky Laing, the powerhouse drummer of the legendary bands Mountain and West, Bruce & Laing, is taking Mountain’s music back on the road.

Since 2015 Corky has infrequently played in Europe and the US as Corky Laing Plays Mountain. The audiences’ response to Corky’s passion, energy and respect for the music has been enthusiastic and a momentum has been building. Spring and summer of 2017 see Corky embark on a world tour.

Corky Laing Plays Mountain World Tour 2017:

May
10 - Dortmund, Germany - Blue Notez
11 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul
12 - Gifhorn, Germany - KultBahnhof
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Maria’s Ballroom
15 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei
17 - Köln, Germany - Yard Club
18 - Miltenberg, Germany - Beavers
19 - Rimsting, Germany - Blues Club Chiemgau
20 - Arnstadt, Germany - Rockjungfer

June
2 - Beverly (N. Boston), MA - 9 Wallis
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
5 - Raleigh, NC - Kings
6 - Wilmington, NC - Reggies
8 - Atlanta, GA - Southern Comfort
9 - Hattiesburgh, MS - Thirsty Hippo
10 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia
11 - Houston, TX - White Oak
13 - San Antonio, TX - Sam’s Burger Joint
14 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
16 - Denver, CO - Electric Funeral Fest
17 - Santa Fe, NM - Boxcar
18 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
21 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent
23 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
24 - Sacramento, CA - Starlite
26 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
27 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
29 - Vancouver, BC - Red Room

July
1 - Calgary, AB - Palomino
4 - Madison, WI - High Noon
5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
6 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
7 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
8 - Toronto, ON - Garrison
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

August
11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Underground
12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Underground

More dates to be announced.

(Photo - Joachin Jüttner)

