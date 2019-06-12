MOUNTAIN DUST Issue “Stop Screaming” Video

Scheduled to perform at the world-renowned Heavy Montreal on July 28th, Montreal's Mountain Dust has a new music video for their track “Stop Screaming” in support of the band's latest album Seven Storms, which was released last year. The audio for the video was actually recorded live off the floor and is not a lip-synced visual.

The band adds:

"We wanted to make sure that the video captured the heaviness and epic drama of the song and decided that making a truly live video shot from multiple angles in an impressive location like the Corona Theatre was the right approach. The theatre is like the 5th member of the band. It contributes so much vibe and even adds to the sound. We are very happy with the results."

As regulars on the international festival circuit, they have toured extensively through Europe and made their place on several international charts. The grimy video is packed full of doomy southern rock vibes that is both melodic and heavy, with enough punch to keep listeners moving.