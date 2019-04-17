MR. BIG Guitarist PAUL GILBERT Premiers "Things Can Walk To You" Video Ahead Of Behold Electric Guitar Album Release

Paul Gilbert and Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group recently announced a May 17 global release date for a new studio album, titled Behold Electric Guitar. Pre-order the new album here, and watch a new video for the song "Things Can Walk To You" below.

Gilbert shares: "Yes! I am building a tradition of cantankerous rock songs. 'Get Out of My Yard', 'Everybody Use Your Goddamn Turn Signal', 'Enemies In Jail', and 'Atmosphere On The Moon' (a song about moving to the moon to escape from auto-tuned music on Earth) are melodious rants from my past albums. 'Things Can Walk To You' is the closing track on my new album Behold Electric Guitar, and although it is performed as an instrumental, the melody is based on my most recent cantankerous lyrics. Let me tell you the story.

"One of my goals in moving to Portland was to live in a neighborhood where I could 'walk to things'. I looked forward to getting daily exercise by walking to local restaurants and shops, and getting some fresh outdoor air. I found a website called “Walk Score,” which rated the walkability of any address, and the area where I moved was rated high, and seemed perfect. It turns out that walkability not only attracts exercising musicians, but also attracts homeless people with their shopping carts, brimming with garbage, and leaving a trail of hypodermic needles. This led me to comment to a friend, 'When you can walk to things… Things can walk to YOU'.

"So when you listen to my friendly slide guitar melody, if you want to add a dimension of cantankerous thought, you can hum along with my first verse:

Well, I bought my house for the high Walk Score

There’s a café, and a pizza, and a grocery store

What I didn’t realize

But I’m finding out is true

When you can walk to things

Well, things can walk to you

"Yes, yes. I know that it’s callous to call anyone a “thing.” (Even when they steal your license plates, and smash your car window to steal your son’s backpack.) I’m sure everyone has a story. And not everyone has the good fortune to be able to turn their story into a song. I certainly appreciate my station in life. So I used the power of music to transform a callous rant into a soulful slide guitar melody, and guitar solo that builds and builds until it earns its place as the closing musical statement on my album.

"Some of my other cantankerous songs offer not only a problem, but also a solution.

Problem: People don’t use their turn signals.

Solution: Everybody use your goddamn turn signal.

Problem: Auto-tuned music is annoying to me.

Solution: Terraform the moon, so I can move there, and get away from auto-tuned music.

“'Things Can Walk To You' offers no solution, because I don’t have one. For those who are struggling, I wish I had the answer. If I could help homeless people by showing them how to play patterns with the major and minor blues scales, then I think I could do some good. But I suspect they need help in other areas. So in the meantime, I guess we’ll all keep walking, and breathing the fresh air. And if it’s blues scales you need. I’m here."

After his recent move to Portland, Oregon, Paul set out to connect with the best and grooviest musicians in the area, and record an album in his brand-new hometown. Brian Foxworth (drums) and Asher Fulero (keyboards) were both obvious choices to play Paul's mix of rock, blues, jazz, and pop flavors. When Paul's regular Portland bassist Kelly Lemieux was unavailable (due to his touring with Buckcherry), Paul reached out to New Orleans bass legend, Roland Guerin. Roland came to Portland weeks before the recording dates for intense rehearsing and arranging sessions.

With the band complete, Paul enlisted legendary producer and engineer John Cuniberti. John is well known for his work with Joe Satriani, but Paul was primarily interested in John's expertise with "one mic" recording. Paul explains, "It's so easy to make albums with overdubbing and editing these days, but I really prefer playing live and just getting the music to sound right because the musicians, the songs, and the performances are good." After hearing Paul's band, John recommended a few more mics, but still agreed that the music worked best as live performances with no overdubs. "There is not one overdub on the record. Everything you hear is four guys jamming, listening to each other, and making room for each other. The music almost mixes itself that way! And it's just a great mindset to have. When you know that you won't be fixing or adding parts later... It keeps your mind very active to get things right!"

Tracklisting:

“Havin' It”

“I Own A Building”

“Everywhere That Mary Went”

“Love Is The Saddest Thing”

“Sir, You Need To Calm Down”

“Let That Battery Die”

“Blues For Rabbit”

“Every Snare Drum”

“A Snake Just Bit My Toe”

“I Love My Lawnmower”

“A Herd Of Turtles”

“Things Can Walk To You.

"Havin' It" video:

Paul Gilbert will be touring globally to support the release. Confirmed North American appearances are listed below.

May

31 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

June

2 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box Supper Club

6 - Ardmore, PA - The Ardmore Music Hall

8 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

9 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

11-13 - New York, NY - Iridium Jazz Club

17 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

(Photo - Jason Quigley)