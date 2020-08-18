MR. BIG Guitarist PAUL GILBERT Talks Working With Producer KEVIN SHIRLEY On What If... Album - "He Got Us To Do A Record Genuinely Live; It Was So Enjoyable"

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's Justin Beckner, guitar legend Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X) talked about

UG: The process of making those records with Racer X and Mr. Big, were those all enjoyable experiences?

Gilbert: "The first thing that comes to mind is a record that we did with Kevin Shirley (on 2010's What If...) and he got us to do a record genuinely live - we did five takes and he would take the best parts and put it together. But man, it was just so enjoyable and I loved the results. I don't know if everybody else loved it, but I sure did.

In general, overdubs are always painful. Sitting there with a click track in your ear - it kind of sucks the life out it. So when I get to be next to a drummer in a room, that's fun. That's when you're really making music. I don't like to sit in a room with headphones and a click, especially with the state of my hearing - to see my hearing get chipped away by a droning tick tock, that will put me in a foul mood."

After his recent move to Portland, Oregon, Paul set out to connect with the best and grooviest musicians in the area, and record an album in his brand-new hometown. Brian Foxworth (drums) and Asher Fulero (keyboards) were both obvious choices to play Paul's mix of rock, blues, jazz, and pop flavors. When Paul's regular Portland bassist Kelly Lemieux was unavailable (due to his touring with Buckcherry), Paul reached out to New Orleans bass legend, Roland Guerin. Roland came to Portland weeks before the recording dates for intense rehearsing and arranging sessions.

With the band complete, Paul enlisted legendary producer and engineer John Cuniberti. John is well known for his work with Joe Satriani, but Paul was primarily interested in John's expertise with "one mic" recording. Paul explains, "It's so easy to make albums with overdubbing and editing these days, but I really prefer playing live and just getting the music to sound right because the musicians, the songs, and the performances are good." After hearing Paul's band, John recommended a few more mics, but still agreed that the music worked best as live performances with no overdubs. "There is not one overdub on the record. Everything you hear is four guys jamming, listening to each other, and making room for each other. The music almost mixes itself that way! And it's just a great mindset to have. When you know that you won't be fixing or adding parts later... It keeps your mind very active to get things right!"

Tracklisting:

“Havin' It”

“I Own A Building”

“Everywhere That Mary Went”

“Love Is The Saddest Thing”

“Sir, You Need To Calm Down”

“Let That Battery Die”

“Blues For Rabbit”

“Every Snare Drum”

“A Snake Just Bit My Toe”

“I Love My Lawnmower”

“A Herd Of Turtles”

“Things Can Walk To You"

"Things Can Walk To You" video:

"Havin' It" video: