MR. BIG Have Six Songs Recorded For Upcoming Defying Gravity Album; Producer KEVIN ELSON Back On Board (Video Message)

Guitarist Paul Gilbert has revealed that Mr. Big are at work on their upcoming studio album, entitled Defying Gravity. The album is expected later this year. A video message from Gilbert can be found below.

The new album and follow-up to 2014's ...The Stories We Could Tell release is being produced by Kevin Elson, who worked with the band on their albums Mr. Big (1989), Lean Into It (1991), Bump Ahead (1993) and Hey Man (1996). At the time of Gilbert’s video message, the band already had six songs recorded.

Mr. Big’s original lineup will appear on the album - Eric Martin (vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar), Billy Sheehan (bass) and Pat Torpey (drums). Matt Starr is “helping out on drums as well,” according to Gilbert.