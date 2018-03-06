MR. BIG - Tickets For PAT TORPEY Tribute Show Available; Official Event Poster Unveiled

Founding Mr. Big drummer Pat Torpey passed away on Wednesday, February 7th at the age of 64 from complications due to Parkinson’s disease. Yesterday (March 5th) the band announced a tribute show for Torpey on may 23rd at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA. An all-star line-up of performers will be announced in the coming weeks, but former Mr. Big guitarist Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs) has been confirmed.

An official poster for the event has been unveiled (found below) and tickets for Mr. Big And Friends: Celebrating The Life Of Pat Torpey are now available via the Canyon Club's website here.



More details will be revealed soon.

Mr. Big vocalist Eric Martin posted the following message in the wake of Torpey's passing:

"Oh my dear friends from all over the world… I’m sure most of you folks know that my friend, drummer, singing partner and band brother Pat Torpey passed away yesterday. We are all in shock and so sad in the Mr. Big camp. He was the strongest, kindest and sweetest man that I have ever known. I can’t put into words how I feel but just to say I’m absolutely heartbroken, as you can imagine. He loved you fans so much. Let's all say a prayer for his wife Karen and his son Patrick Jr.

I was looking at these pix tonight and wanted to share..."

Mr. Big (Pat Torpey, Eric Martin, Billy Sheehan, and Paul Gilbert) released their ninth original studio album, Defying Gravity, July 21, 2017.

Mr. Big, formed in 1988, produced numerous hit songs that ranged across a wide array of rock genres – be it ballads, heavy metal, or blues rock. Their hits included “Alive and Kicking”, "Just Take My Heart" and the chart-topping ballad, "To Be With You" (Billboard Hot 100 #1 single in 15 countries for weeks in 1991, propelling the band to huge international success and multi-Platinum record sales).