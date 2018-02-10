MR. BIG Vocalist ERIC MARTIN On The Passing Of Drummer PAT TORPEY - "I'm Absolutely Heartbroken"

Mr. Big vocalist Eric Martin has posted the following message in the wake of the passing of the band's founding drummer, Pat Torpey, who died due to complications stemming from Parkinson's disease:

"Oh my dear friends from all over the world… I’m sure most of you folks know that my friend, drummer, singing partner and band brother Pat Torpey passed away yesterday. We are all in shock and so sad in the Mr. Big camp. He was the strongest, kindest and sweetest man that I have ever known. I can’t put into words how I feel but just to say I’m absolutely heartbroken, as you can imagine. He loved you fans so much. Let's all say a prayer for his wife Karen and his son Patrick Jr.

I was looking at these pix tonight and wanted to share..."

Torpey passed away Wednesday, February 7th at the age of 64 from complications of Parkinson’s disease. Family, band and management request privacy at this very difficult time. Services are pending.

Mr. Big (Pat Torpey, Eric Martin, Billy Sheehan, and Paul Gilbert) released their ninth original studio album, Defying Gravity, July 21, 2017.

Mr. Big, formed in 1988, produced numerous hit songs that ranged across a wide array of rock genres – be it ballads, heavy metal, or blues rock. Their hits included “Alive and Kicking”, "Just Take My Heart" and the chart-topping ballad, "To Be With You" (Billboard Hot 100 #1 single in 15 countries for weeks in 1991, propelling the band to huge international success and multi-Platinum record sales).