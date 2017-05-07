Multi-Instrumentalist LEO MORACCHIOLI Releases Metal Cover Of REBECCA BLACK's Anti-Hit "Friday" (Video)

Norway-based multi-instrumentalist Leo Moracchioli, who has made for himself releasing metal covers primarily of famous pop songs, has released a cover of would-be songstress Rebecca Black's 2011 anti-hit "Friday". The official video for Moracchioli's rendition is available below.

"Friday" was panned upon release largely due to the songwriting (by Los Angeles record producers Clarence Jey and Patrice Wilson), Black's singing, and the official video for the track. At press time, Black's video for the song has amassed 2,622,326 dislikes on YouTube and is considered to be one of the worst videos / songs ever made.

Enjoy Moracchioli's update of the song below.

