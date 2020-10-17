Multi-Instrumentalist / Producer LEO MORACCHIOLI, Guitarist BEN ELLER Pay Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN With Metal Cover Of "Jump" (Video)

Norway-based multi-instrumentalist Leo Moracchioli, who has made a name for himself releasing metal covers primarily of famous mainstream pop and rock songs, has recorded a fun metal rendition of the Van Halen classic "Jump" in tribute to Eddie Van Halen. Guitarist Ben Eller guests for the guitar solo.

Baol Bardot Bulsara, frontman of Norwegian hard rockers TNT, has released an acoustic rendition of Van Halen's “Dreams”, from the album 5150, which was the first VH music he heard, as a teenager. Baol has arranged and recorded all instruments and vocals at his studio in Madrid, Spain. Watch the video below.

Bulsara states: “Well, as much as I love this song since forever, I wish I didn't ever have a "reason" to record it now... This is a simplified recording, quite basic, since I have no firework-guitar skills at all. But that was neither the intention for it. Eddie was not only a terrific and pioneer guitarist, it was also about the songs! And this one, in my ears, is THE song. So my rendition is to your music. Thank you, Edward... Baol.”