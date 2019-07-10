Murder In The Front Row Documentary Featuring METALLICA, EXODUS, SLAYER, And More Screening At Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Across The US

After premieres in San Francisco and London, the lauded documentary Murder In The Front Row: The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal Story is headed on the road, with screenings at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas across the country in August and September.

Directed by Adam Dubin (Beastie Boys “Fight For Your Right To Party” and "No Sleep ‘Til Brooklyn”), the film contains over fifty interviews with various metal stalwarts, (including Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Anthrax, Exodus, Testament, and Death Angel), telling its tall tales through a mix of first-person interviews, animation and narration by comedian Brian Posehn, Watch the trailer below.

Select screenings will be followed by a Q&A with Dubin, with tickets for some on sale now. "Alamo Drafthouse is my favorite movie theater and I’m honored to have Murder In The Front Row at Alamo theaters nationwide," says Dubin. “If ever there was a movie that goes with a beer, it’s Murder In The Front Row!”

In addition to Alamo Drafthouse, MITFR is also showing at independent theaters and international film festivals. A full list of confirmed screenings can be found below and you can check here for updates and tickets.

Narratively, MITFR follows the story of a group of young kids in Northern California with a shared passion for heavy rock bands like UFO, Iron Maiden and Motörhead. “These are just good stories, and they are very human stories,” says Dubin. “All these bands were mainly from England, and they never really toured the West Coast, so these young people started creating their own music, starting their own fanzines, booking clubs and trading tapes. These were people who were adamant about music and the bands, but also each other.”

The documentary is loosely based on a 2012 photo-journal of the same name by Harald Oimoen and Brian Lew. “What I loved about the book is that it wasn’t just about Metallica,” continues Adam. “It was documenting a vibrant scene, where all the bands were equal and there was real camaraderie. The photos captured the sweat of the clubs, the ringing in your ears and the power of young people. Harald and Brian captured the humanity of it, and they understood that I was somebody who could bring that out in a film.”

Screenings:

August

2-4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Frida Theater

6 - Yonkers, NY - Alamo Drafthouse - 7:00pm

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Alamo Drafthouse

16 - Erie, PA - Erie Movie House

21 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA - 7:30pm

22 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA - 7:30pm

29 - Austin, TX - Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

29 - Boston, MA - The Regent - 7:30pm

30 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theater

September

8 - Raleigh, NC - Alamo Drafthouse - 7:00pm

10 - Brooklyn, NY - Alamo Drafthouse - 7:00pm (on sale 8/5)

10 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Drafthouse Park North

12 - Winchester, VA - Alamo Drafthouse - 7:30pm

12 - San Francisco, CA - Alamo Drafthouse

16 - Littleton, CO - Alamo Drafthouse

19 - Athens, GR - Athens Intl. Film Festival