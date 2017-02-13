MURKOCET Streaming Debut Album In It’s Entirety

Digging Mercy's Grave, the debut album from Phoenix, Arizona-based metallers Murkocet is out now and streaming in its entirety at this location.

The album's 11 tracks are razor sharp examples of modern American metal. The band previously released the official video for album track "The Beginning”, available for streaming below. And that's not all. The album cut "Strip Club Massacre" was chosen by indie horror film director Bob Clark (Reel Bloody Films) as the title track for his new film.

Digging Mercy's Grave is available for purchase through iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play. The album is also available on Spotify. The band is currently shooting their second music video and will be touring the Los Angeles area in March. Also in the works are plans to release an EP later this year.

Tracklisting:

“The Definition”

“Strip Club Massacre”

“Dust Cloud”

“Tombstones”

“Dead World”

“Tranquil”

“California Smile”

“Repo Man”

“Overdose”

“Lights Out”

“The Beginning”

“The Beginning” video: