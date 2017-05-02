MURKOCET Streaming “Overdose” Video

Phoenix, AZ Metal Merchants Murkocet have released the official video for "Overdose," a track from new album Digging Mercy's Grave.

Digging Mercy's Grave was released January 14th and features 11 razor sharp, unrelentingly aggressive examples of modern American metal. The album is streaming in its entirety at this location. Digging Mercy's Grave is available for purchase through iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play. The album is also available on Spotify.