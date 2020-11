My Dying Bride's Macabre Cabaret EP is released today via Nuclear Blast. Check out a music video for the title track below, and order the Macabre Cabaret EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Macabre Cabaret"

"A Secret Kiss"

"A Purse Of Gold And Stars"

"Orchestral Shores" (Buiksloterkerk Cathedral Mix)

"Macabre Cabaret" video:

"A Secret Kiss" lyric video: